Big Herm Returns to the show with Sizzling Sausage & Mushrooms over Rigatoni

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Big Herm returns to our live show with another great recipe. He prepared his signature sizzling sausage and mushrooms over rigatoni.

Sizzling Sausage & Mushrooms over Rigatoni

Ingredients:

1lb- Spicy Italian sausage

4oz - Mushrooms (sliced)

½ - Onion (chopped)

2 tsp- Garlic (minced)

1cup- Tomato sauce

½ cup- Red wine

2 tsp- Italian seasoning

½ tsp- Salt

¼ tsp- Red pepper flakes

8oz Rigatoni

Drizzle- Olive oil

½ cup Fresh grated parmesan cheese

Directions:

Saute- sausage, mushrooms, onions & garlic together until sausage if fully cooked.

Drain off excess oil

Add in tomato sauce, wine, & rest of seasonings

Bringing to a boil, then cover and reduce temperature to a slow simmer for 20mins

While waiting- Boil Rigatoni. Cooking usually 12-15mins until al dente. Drain and drizzle olive oil on top

Uncover and stir while cooking for an additional 10 mins.

Place noodles in bowl, pour over sauce and add fresh parmesan cheese on top