Big Herm Returns to the show with Sizzling Sausage & Mushrooms over Rigatoni

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Big Herm returns to our live show with another great recipe. He prepared his signature sizzling sausage and mushrooms over rigatoni.
Sizzling Sausage & Mushrooms over Rigatoni
Ingredients:
1lb- Spicy Italian sausage
4oz - Mushrooms (sliced)
½ - Onion (chopped)
2 tsp- Garlic (minced)
1cup- Tomato sauce
½ cup- Red wine
2 tsp- Italian seasoning
½ tsp- Salt
¼ tsp- Red pepper flakes
8oz Rigatoni
Drizzle- Olive oil
½ cup Fresh grated parmesan cheese
Directions:
Saute- sausage, mushrooms, onions & garlic together until sausage if fully cooked.
Drain off excess oil
Add in tomato sauce, wine, & rest of seasonings
Bringing to a boil, then cover and reduce temperature to a slow simmer for 20mins
While waiting- Boil Rigatoni. Cooking usually 12-15mins until al dente. Drain and drizzle olive oil on top
Uncover and stir while cooking for an additional 10 mins.
Place noodles in bowl, pour over sauce and add fresh parmesan cheese on top