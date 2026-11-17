RICHMOND, Va. -- Beyond Boundaries is combining friendly competition with a good cause as the Virginia nonprofit takes part in the Richmond-area Mustaches for Kids fundraiser for the fifth year.

The organization connects underserved communities, primarily people with disabilities, with outdoor and recreational experiences. Programs include kayaking, trail activities, indoor climbing, social events and an eight-week Learn to Bike program designed for people who may not have had the opportunity to learn earlier in life.

Beyond Boundaries focuses on creating opportunities for people who have often been told certain activities were not possible for them. Programs are kept small and personal, typically serving around 12 participants with support from volunteers. Some participants later return as volunteers or staff members.

Beyond Boundaries has both men’s and women’s teams competing in this year’s Mustaches for Kids fundraiser. Money raised helps support opportunities for participants in the organization’s programs.