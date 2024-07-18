Watch Now
Bensley Agrihood Community Day

Posted at 1:13 PM, Jul 18, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Duron Chavis and Vancy Levy of the Bensley Agrihood joined us live to share more about their upcoming Community Day happening Sunday, July 21st from 10 am until 2 pm. For more information, visit their website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

