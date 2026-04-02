Bell Greek Serves Signature Chicken Souvlaki for Chesterfield Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of Chesterfield Restaurant Week (April 3–12, 2026), Bell Greek Restaurant is offering its flavorful chicken souvlaki — marinated in Greek yogurt, spices, and garlic for 12–24 hours, then skewered and grilled to perfection.

Restaurant Week supports the Chesterfield Food Bank and strengthens community connections, and Bell Greek is proud to participate serving from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

For menu details, visit bellgreek.com or follow Bell Greek on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EXPERIENCE CHESTERFIELD*}

