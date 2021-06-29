Watch
Begin your college education with special programming from Richard Bland College of William & Mary

Jessica Noll talks with President of Richard Bland College of William &amp; Mary, Dr. Debbie L. Sydow, who sheds light on a few of the great programs Richard Bland has to offer.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 29, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richard Bland College of William & Mary is a great resource for those looking to expand their knowledge. Jessica Noll talks with President of Richard Bland College of William & Mary, Dr. Debbie L. Sydow, who sheds light on a few of the great programs Richard Bland has to offer.

Richard Bland College of William & Mary is located at 11301 Johnson Road in Prince George, VA. For more information, give them a call at 804-862-6249 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY*}

