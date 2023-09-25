Beer Cheese and Chocolate Fondue from the Melting Pot

RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrate Oktoberfest in the best way! Megan Rintoul of the Melting Pot joined us to share more about their uniquely delicious offerings available in celebration! For more information, visit the Melting Pot website.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 16:13:52-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrate Oktoberfest in the best way! Megan Rintoul of the Melting Pot joined us to share more about their uniquely delicious offerings available in celebration! For more information, visit the Melting Pot website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.