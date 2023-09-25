Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Beer Cheese and Chocolate Fondue from the Melting Pot

Megan Rintoul of the Melting Pot joined us to share more about their uniquely delicious offerings available in celebration!
Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 16:13:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrate Oktoberfest in the best way! Megan Rintoul of the Melting Pot joined us to share more about their uniquely delicious offerings available in celebration! For more information, visit the Melting Pot website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!