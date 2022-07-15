Beef buying tips from the NCBA

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to head to the grill! Today, Jason Jerome with the National Cattlemen's Beef Association and Chef Lamar Moore stopped by to share their tips for not only beef preparation and grilling but also tips for purchasing beef and being cost effective. For more information, visit the NCBA website.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 12:16:42-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to head to the grill! Today, Jason Jerome with the National Cattlemen's Beef Association and Chef Lamar Moore stopped by to share their tips for not only beef preparation and grilling but also tips for purchasing beef and being cost effective. For more information, visit the NCBA website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.