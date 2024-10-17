Watch Now
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Carson Eubank and Ashlee Waldbauer joined us along with Patrick A’Hearn, CEO and Producing Artistic Director at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, to share more about their production,”Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”. For more information, visit their website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

