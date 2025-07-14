Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Be the best-dressed wedding guest with Janie Medley
RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend, Janie Medley joined us with a few looks perfect for any wedding you attend this year. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram and TikTok.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!