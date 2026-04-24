Barbara Carter Celebrated for 35+ Years of Service at Virginia’s Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs has recognized Barbara Carter, the longtime Legislative Information Officer in the Virginia Senate clerk's office, for her extraordinary service and impact on the Commonwealth.

Known fondly as “the concierge of the Capitol,” Carter has dedicated more than 35 years to warmly welcoming and guiding thousands of visitors—from school groups to world dignitaries—through Virginia’s historic Capitol, home to America’s oldest legislative assembly. One of the highlights of her career came during the 400th anniversary celebration, when she met Queen Elizabeth II in a special moment she recalls fondly to this day.

Her remarkable dedication was featured in a televised awards special honoring unsung heroes across the Commonwealth. If you missed it, you can watch the encore presentation on Sunday, May 3rd at 11:30 p.m. on CBS 6.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU’S L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS*}

