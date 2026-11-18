RICHMOND, Va. -- The annual Ballpark Warming Party is bringing family fun and a good cause to CarMax Park. Puritan Cleaners and the Richmond Flying Squirrels are teaming up for the longtime community event on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to donate new or gently used coats, with children’s sizes especially needed. Puritan Cleaners will repair donated coats when necessary, and the Salvation Army will help distribute them to local families through a free coat-picking experience.

The free event will also feature train rides, hot dogs and drinks, monster trucks, helicopters from Virginia State Police and VCU Health, DJ Ron and heavy machinery. Coat donors can also receive a ticket to return Sunday for Winter World.

Can’t make it to the event? Coat donations will be accepted at 14 Puritan Cleaners locations across Greater Richmond through the end of November.