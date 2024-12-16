Baking for Fun: 75 Great Recipes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Food Network Magazine Editor-in-Chief and bestselling author Maile Carpenter joined the show to walk us through the pages of her new cookbook, Baking For Fun: 75 Great Cookies, Cakes, Pies & More. This collection is all about bringing the joy back to baking with recipes that are as fun to make as they are to eat. Click here for more information about the book.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Food Network Magazine Editor-in-Chief and bestselling author Maile Carpenter joined the show to walk us through the pages of her new cookbook, Baking For Fun: 75 Great Cookies, Cakes, Pies & More. This collection is all about bringing the joy back to baking with recipes that are as fun to make as they are to eat. Click here for more information about the book.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.