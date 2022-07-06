RICHMOND, Va. -- This definitely fits the bill for a quick and easy breakfast. Health food blogger and author Erika Schlick shared her recipe for baked eggs in avocado. For this recipe and more, visit her website.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 12:15:40-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- This definitely fits the bill for a quick and easy breakfast. Health food blogger and author Erika Schlick shared her recipe for baked eggs in avocado. For this recipe and more, visit her website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.