Back to School Rally & Summer Fest 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Shonda Harris Muhammed of Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. joined us along with Darryl Williams of Richmond Public Schools to share more about their Back to School Rally and Summer Fest. Join in the fun happening Saturday, August 3rd at 10am at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. For more information, visit their website.
