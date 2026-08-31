Back-to-School Nutrition Tips with Caroline Thomason Bunn

RICHMOND, Va. -- As families gear up for the school year, registered dietitian Caroline Thomason Bunn joined the show to share quick, healthy, and convenient food options that help busy parents keep nutrition on track.

Two recommendations were the Honey Smoked Fish Co. Salmon Stacker, a grab-and-go snack pack featuring smoked salmon, gluten-free crackers, and creamy cheese spread and Ollipop , a low-sugar soda alternative designed to satisfy cravings without the high sugar content of traditional soft drinks.

Caroline emphasized that small swaps like these can help families stay energized and nourished during the busy back-to-school season without sacrificing convenience or flavor.

For more information, visit her website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HONEY SMOKED FISH CO. AND OLLIPOP*}