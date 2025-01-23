Award winning singer/songwriter Cecily

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, singer/songwriter Cecily stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to discuss her most recent album, favorite artistic collaborations, and history with music. Cecily will be performing at the Tin Pan tonight at 8pm. Check out the website here for tickets.
