Attorney Christian Simpson’s Grocery Giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Christian Simpson, CEO and Principal Attorney of Virginia Injury Law joined us to share more about his practice and his grocery giveaway for single parents. For more information, visit his website linked here.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Christian Simpson, CEO and Principal Attorney of Virginia Injury Law joined us to share more about his practice and his grocery giveaway for single parents. For more information, visit his website linked here.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.