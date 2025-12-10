Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Attorney Christian Simpson’s Grocery Giveaway

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Christian Simpson, CEO and Principal Attorney of Virginia Injury Law joined us to share more about his practice and his grocery giveaway for single parents. For more information, visit his website linked here.

