RICHMOND, Va. -- Happy Halloween! Amy and Andrias dressed as Cher and Dionne from the 90s hit movie Clueless. This year is the 30th anniversary of the film. Watch the video above to see their costume reveal!
'AS IF!' VTM hosts Amy and Andrias dress up as 'Clueless' stars for Halloween
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.