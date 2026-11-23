RICHMOND, Va. -- The Armstrong-Walker Legacy Gala is bringing alumni and community members together to celebrate the history of two Richmond schools while raising money to support students and youth programs.

Greta Johnson shared the history behind the longtime Armstrong-Maggie Walker football classic, which ran for 40 years and drew an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 people each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Armstrong High School and Maggie L. Walker also hold an important place in Richmond history as the city's two public schools Black students could attend through the early 1960s.