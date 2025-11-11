An inside look at 'Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience'

HENRICO, Va. -- You’re probably familiar with the waterlilies, gardens and signature brushstrokes. And now, you can see them in a whole new way.

"Claude Monet: An Immersive Experience" is now open in Henrico, showcasing the famous French painter’s artwork like you’ve never seen it before.

Unlike a traditional museum, the artwork here isn’t just on the walls. It’s all around — and you get to be right in the middle of it.

We got to take a tour and chat with Chuck Staudenmaier, manager of Exhibition Hub, about what makes this art experience unforgettable, how Monet's life changed at the age of 50, proving it’s never too late to follow your passion and why his iconic works of art not only stood out but stood the test of time.

"Claude Monet: An Immersive Experience" is in town until May 2026 at 12151 W. Broad St. in Henrico. Click here for more information about the exhibit and tickets.