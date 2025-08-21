‘An Inside Job’, Daniel Silva’s new book

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for your next summer read, this thriller will keep you turning the pages. It’s called “An Inside Job,” and it’s the next book in a series by #1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel Silva.

It’s the 25th novel featuring his beloved character Gabriel Allon, an international spy and art restorer.

Silva talked with our Evanne Armour about the book, which is out now. Watch their conversation above.

This interview is courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers.

