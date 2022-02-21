RICHMOND, Va. -- One week can make a difference! Jeremy Shipp, RICP®, CFP®,CLU®, WMCP® of Retirement Capital Planners, LLC., joins us today to discuss America Saves Week and helps us get started with a different savings topic to consider each day this week. For more information on Jeremy and Retirement Capital Planners, LLC. visit their website.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 11:03:37-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.