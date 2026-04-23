All Aboard for Ashland Train Day – April 25

RICHMOND, Va. -- Historic downtown Ashland, Virginia, will host Ashland Train Day on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing together railroad history, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Attendees can watch 90 trains pass through downtown, explore detailed model train displays, and enjoy the touch-a-truck exhibit. International food trucks will offer diverse cuisine, and visitors can participate in a scavenger hunt with prizes. An Amtrak raffle for two east coast tickets will be held, with proceeds benefiting the Downtown Ashland Association.

Ashland Train Day offers something for everyone—train enthusiasts, food lovers, and those seeking a day of small-town charm.