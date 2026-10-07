Alexander Mack stops by to talk about the Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Folk Festival returns to the River City this month!

The free three-day festival runs October 9 through 11 along Richmond's downtown riverfront.

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and pianist Alexander Mack will perform Saturday, October 10, from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. on the Center for Cultural Vibrancy Stage at Allianz Amphitheater during the 2026 Richmond Folk Festival.

He stopped by our studio to talk about the event and what he’s been up to since we last saw him.

Click here to visit Alexander Mack’s website.

And click here for more details about the Richmond Folk Festival.