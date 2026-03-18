AI Ready RVA Presents “The Power of Possibility” Conference

RICHMOND, Va. -- AI Ready RVA is dedicated to making Richmond the most AI-ready city in the world. The organization is hosting The Power of Possibility on Tuesday, April 1, 2026 at the Science Museum of Virginia. The event will bring together over 500 professionals, founders, executives, and policymakers to explore AI’s practical applications and potential.

With Richmond’s strategic location, tech-forward culture, and proactive approach to workforce preparation, AI Ready RVA is leading the charge in AI literacy through education, awareness, community engagement, and advocacy. The conference is open to everyone — from CEOs to small business owners, students, and educators — and will offer hands-on AI skills that attendees can immediately apply.

Last year, AI Ready RVA hosted more than 50 workshops attended by 5,000 people, and continues to provide opportunities such as meetups and community cohorts to strengthen AI readiness.

Learn more and register at aireadyrva.org .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AI READY RVA*}