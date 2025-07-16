Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Ageless and Audacious with Maria Beall, Mrs. Virginia American 2025 

Ageless and Audacious with Maria Beall, Mrs. Virginia American 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Maria Beall, Mrs. Virginia American 2025 joined us with a quick demo of some of quick and easy exercises you can do at home. For more information, visit her website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!