Agecroft Hall at 100: A Swingin' Centennial Celebration!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Agecroft Hall & Gardens is celebrating 100 years on Virginia soil with a Roaring '20s-themed fundraising event on Saturday, April 11 from 6–9 PM! Channel your inner Flapper and enjoy live jazz by the Grace Street Seven, classic cars from the Old Dominion Model A Ford Club, themed food and drink by Mosaic Catering + Events, lawn games, and more.

Ticket proceeds support Agecroft's preservation, programming, and free community events like the Christmas Open House, Richmond Concert Band performances, free garden admission on Mother's Day, and Shakespeare's Birthday celebrations.

Originally constructed in Lancashire, England in the 14th century, Agecroft Hall was purchased in 1925 by Richmond businessman T.C. Williams, Jr., carefully dismantled, and shipped across the Atlantic. By 1926, it had been reassembled in Richmond — with original stained-glass windows and interior paneling still intact today.

Tickets: agecrofthall.org

