Advance your career in Tourism with Bryant & Stratton College 

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College and Tamera Wilkins Harris, Director of Community Relations for Richmond Region Tourism stopped by to share more.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jul 03, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. --Are you interested in furthering your career in tourism? Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College and Tamera Wilkins Harris, Director of Community Relations for Richmond Region Tourism stopped by to share more.

Join the Richmond campus for their I Am Tourism Series happening Thursday, July 20th from 2pm – 5pm. Fall 2023 Classes begin Wednesday, September 6th. For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

