Add Leg of Lamb To your Spring Menu

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lamb can be time consuming and difficult to cook. In this segment. Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick is here with her simple, easy and delicious recipe for “Patagonia Lamb”, an herb-crusted leg of lamb. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website.

Ingredients

1 lb butterflied lamb leg steak

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 bunch fresh parley, chopped

4 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped

3 tablespoons fresh thyme, de-stemmed and chopped

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 F (177 C).

2. Whisk the olive oil with the parsley, rosemary, thyme, garlic, lemon juice and zest until combined.

3. Place the lamb in a roasting pan and evenly spread the herb marinade over the top to coat.

4. Roast the lamb for about 15-20 minutes and check the temperature to see if it has reached a doneness of 135 F (57 C). If it hasn’t, continue cooking in 5-minute increments until it reaches 135 F (57 C).

5. Once cooked, let the lamb rest for 10 minutes before slicing into strips against the grain.

6. Serve with the Daily Salad, or Roasted Rosemary Potatoes. If serving with a salad use Rosemary Citrus Herb Dressing.

