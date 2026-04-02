ACTS Marks 20 Years of Preventing Homelessness in Greater Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- For 20 years, ACTS has been working to prevent homelessness in the Greater Richmond community by providing direct financial assistance and connecting families to vital resources. On Virginia This Morning, CEO William Poarch shared the impact of their work — noting that 80% of clients are cost-burdened, spending more than 30% of their income on rent, with nearly 30% paying over half their income just to keep a roof over their heads.

To continue this mission, Acts is hosting its 20th Anniversary Fundraising Event on Tuesday, April 16, 2026, at the Jepson Alumni Center. The evening will feature delicious food, drinks, games, and a lively auction, with all proceeds funding housing stability efforts in the region.