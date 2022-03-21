Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Active Medicare Solutions - Local Advantage

Craig Ramusson, founder and owner of Active Medicare Solutions, tells Jessica more about the services he offers.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 11:42:08-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Would you like to know more about Medicare? Craig Ramusson, founder and owner of Active Medicare Solutions, tells Jessica more about the services he offers. Craig is excited to help you navigate through Medicare options to find solutions that best fit your needs. You will find Active Medicare Solutions at 11057 Three Chopt Road in Henrico. You can find out more by calling 804-874-6000 or checking them out on the web at activemedicaresolutions.com or on Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACTIVE MEDICARE SOLUTIONS*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!