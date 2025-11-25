Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Active Medicare Solutions is your local source for open enrollment needs

Owner and founder Craig Rasmusson stopped by to share more about his services.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Open enrollment is here! Craig Rasmusson, founder and owner of Active Medicare Solutions, shares more about the services he offers and why using a local businesses makes a big difference. Craig can help you navigate through Medicare options to find solutions that best fit your needs.

You will find Active Medicare Solutions at 11057 Three Chopt Road in Henrico. You can find out more by calling 804-874-6000 or checking them out on the web at activemedicaresolutions.com or on Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACTIVE MEDICARE SOLUTIONS*}

