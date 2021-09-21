A smooth selection by the Johnny Lee Long Band

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band performs one of their many hits here on Virginia This Morning. To hear more from this talented, smooth jazz ensemble, visit their Facebook page.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 13:45:09-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band performs one of their many hits here on Virginia This Morning. To hear more from this talented, smooth jazz ensemble, visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.