A recipe from the 2023 Dillards Southern Living Christmas Cookbook

Today, Kerry Blumberg, Executive Director of the Richmond chapter of Ronald McDonald House Charity stopped by the show to share a recipe from this year’s book.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Nov 30, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- For over 20 years Dillards and Ronald McDonald House Charities have teamed up to provide aid to families in need through the sale of Southern Living Christmas Cookbook. Today, Kerry Blumberg, Executive Director of the Richmond chapter of Ronald McDonald House Charity stopped by the show to share a recipe from this year’s book.

Purchase the 2023 Southern Living Cookbook now at two area locations Dillard's Short Pump and Dillard's Stony Point. For more information, visit their website.

