A preview of the 2024 January/ February issue of R Home magazine

Susan Morgan joins us via zoom to share more about the upcoming issue.

By: Virginia This Morning
Posted at 1:41 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 13:41:02-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Susan Morgan joins us via zoom to share more about the upcoming issue.

Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, orFacebook.{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}