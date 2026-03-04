A new season of Threaded: a Men’s Fashion Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The runway is coming back to the River City! Darrian Hewlett, the Executive Director of Threaded joined us with a few models and to get a quick overview of all the fun happening March 18th here in Richmond and the 20th and 21st in Charlotte. For more information, visit the website linked here.
