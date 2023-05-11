Watch Now
A Mother’s Day Makeover with Janie Medley 

Janie Medley walked us through a special makeover with the help of Dillard’s at Short Pump and Pro-Artist, Michele Shakeshaft of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.
Posted at 12:50 PM, May 11, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- We wanted to highlight a special mom this Mother’s Day. Janie Medley walked us through a special makeover with the help of Dillard’s at Short Pump and Pro-Artist, Michele Shakeshaft of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow@Medleystyle on Instagram and TikTok.

