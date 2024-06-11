RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Triangle Players are excited about their upcoming retrospective, The Best of Times: A Celebration of Richmond Triangle Players! Co-directors Lucien Restivo and Kendall Walker joined us to share more about their upcoming performance. Singer, TeDarryl Perry and Keyboardist, Jacob Saunders-Devol performed a selection for us live in our studio! For tickets and more information, visit their website.
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jun 11, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Triangle Players are excited about their upcoming retrospective, The Best of Times: A Celebration of Richmond Triangle Players! Co-directors Lucien Restivo and Kendall Walker joined us to share more about their upcoming performance. Singer, TeDarryl Perry and Keyboardist, Jacob Saunders-Devol performed a selection for us live in our studio! For tickets and more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.