9/11 survivor on his upcoming memoir 'Cooking Inspired'

RICHMOND, Va. -- On September 11, 2001, Chef Franco Lania was getting ready to start a new job at a new restaurant in New York City. That morning, he headed to the World Trade Center to take a Department of Health test for a Food Handler’s Certificate. The test never happened as Franco and others escaped the South Tower following the terrorist attacks.

After evacuating, the trauma left him without a sense of purpose. What began as a way to simply cope transformed into a journey of resilience that he now shares in his upcoming memoir, “Cooking Inspired.”

He spoke with us about how we can all use food and fueling our bodies as a way to work through with whatever hardships we’re facing.

Click here for more information about Chef Franco and the book.