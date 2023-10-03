8th annual 150 Beds for 150 Kids 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bridging RVA is on a special mission to bring 150 beds to 150 kids and you can help! Today, Lee Ann Sawyer, Executive Director with Bridging RVA joined us to share more about their mission. For more information, please visit BridgingRVA.org and be sure to watch the videos about past events or call 804-496-1594. On Facebook: @BridgingRVA and Instagram: BridgingRVA.

