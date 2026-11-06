804Mortgage Helps Richmond Homebuyers Bundle and Save

RICHMOND, Va. --Buying a home comes with plenty of expenses, but 804Mortgage says combining real estate and mortgage services can help buyers save. Will and Alex explain how their “Bundle and Save” approach can provide customers with a credit that may be used toward closing costs or to buy down an interest rate.

They also share how community service helped inspire the business and their mission to make homeownership more affordable and accessible while giving back to the Richmond community.

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