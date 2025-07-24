Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
804 Day 2025 

804 Day 2025!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Reese Williams, 804 Day Spokesperson joined us along with Rebecca Phillips of Richmond Parks and Rec to share more about the celebration happening Saturday, August 2nd at 17th Street Market from 12:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

