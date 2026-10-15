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7th Annual Barre at the Ballpark on Oct. 16

Gates open at 9 a.m. and class begins at 9:30 a.m.
7th Annual Barre at the Ballpark on Oct. 16
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Friday, October 16! That’s when the 7th annual Barre at the Ballpark will take place at CarMax Park in Richmond.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and class begins at 9:30 a.m.

The class is FREE, but there is a recommended $20 donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Bring a fitness mat and water bottle. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink!

Pulse Barre Studio owner Kelly Dearing joined us in studio for an on-air workout with Amy and to share more about the event!

To learn more about Pulse Barre Studio in Mechanicsville, click here to visit their website.

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