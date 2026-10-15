7th Annual Barre at the Ballpark on Oct. 16

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Friday, October 16! That’s when the 7th annual Barre at the Ballpark will take place at CarMax Park in Richmond.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and class begins at 9:30 a.m.
The class is FREE, but there is a recommended $20 donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Bring a fitness mat and water bottle. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink!
Pulse Barre Studio owner Kelly Dearing joined us in studio for an on-air workout with Amy and to share more about the event!
To learn more about Pulse Barre Studio in Mechanicsville, click here to visit their website.