6th Annual ‘Fairways For Scott’ and Pickleball Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 6th Annual ‘Fairways for Scott’ golf event is scheduled for October 19 at The Dominion Club in Glen Allen.

This year, they’ve also introduced a pickleball tournament that will take place alongside the golf tournament.

Jill Cichowicz, founder of 2 End the Stigma, and former NFL pro Ken Oxendine joined us in studio to share more about the event.

Jill lost her twin brother, Scott, to fentanyl poisoning in 2017, and Ken is helping raise awareness about opioid use among athletes.

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