6th Annual Crabs, Beer & Spirits by the James 

6th Annual Crabs, Beer & Spirits by the James events in partnership with For the Fem in You
RICHMOND, Va. --Join in the celebration happening August 23rd from 12 until 7pm at Kanawha Plaza. For more information, give them a call at 804-640-6103 or visit their eventbrite link.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

