RICHMOND, Va. -- Our area is home to tons of great art and architecture. Martha Burton, tourism director for Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, joins us to share more information about the 6th annual Battersea Holiday Homes Tour happening December 5th from noon until 5 p.m. beginning at the Petersburg Public Library. For more information, give them a call at 804-732-9882 or visit their website .

Enjoy the best part of Virginia with Petersburg Area Regional Tourism. For more information, visit their website or give them a call, 804-861-1666.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}

