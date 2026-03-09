RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready to see hot rods, muscle cars, trucks and more at the 64th Annual Rod & Custom Car Classic presented by Asphalt Angels Auto Club!

The event is happening March 13-15 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. (The original event scheduled for earlier this year was postponed due to weather.)

Chip Purvis with the organization stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to share more about the club, their mission and what keeps visitors coming back year after year for the east coast’s longest-running car show.

Asphalt Angels is excited to announce two special guests attending the car show this year. David Ankin from ToyMakerz will be returning to the show and Lou Santiago from Garage Insider TV will be making his debut.

General admission tickets for Friday, March 13 and Sunday, March 15 are $16. They are $18 on Saturday, March 14. Children under the age of 13 are free to attend. Click here for tickets.

Show dates and times:



Friday, March 13th: 12:00pm - 9:00pm

Saturday, March 14th: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Sunday, March 15th 9:00am - 4:00pm

Trophy Presentations @ 4:30pm

Click here to visit Asphalt Angels’ website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ASPHALT ANGELS AUTO CLUB*}