6 Questions With Theodora Miller and Vana Chupp of STUΔIO

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Fan District has a new space for community, creativity and connection. STUΔIO is the artistic home of Theodora Miller brands and Vana Chupp Studio .

The entrepreneurs will also share their talents with others through client consultations, appointments, studio visits, workshops, pop-ups and special events at the new location.

A decade ago, Miller experienced a brain injury. She says getting back into art helped her heal. Today, it’s her full-time job as she spreads joy to people — and their spaces — through her paintings, ceramics and textile designs.

Chupp studied architecture. After becoming a mom, she used Etsy as a creative outlet to sell her first works in 2008. Now, her fine jewelry reaches moms and other memento seekers across the globe.

Watch the video above to see Miller and Chupp talk with our Evanne Armour about their vision for the space, where they draw inspiration and why art is important in daily life.