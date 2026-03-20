5th Annual “I Am Enough, I Know My Worth” Conference Empowers Women and Girls

RICHMOND, Va. --Shirley Scarborough, founder of Cry Loud, Spare Not Speak Up, joined Virginia This Morning to share her journey from tragedy to purpose. Her nonprofit, inspired by her late daughter Francesca Monet Harris-Scarborough, who was murdered in 2020, works to help women and girls aged 12–17 in abusive relationships, fostering self-worth and self-love through resources, mentorship, and empowerment programs.

The 5th Annual I Am Enough, I Know My Worth Conference, themed Legacy of Love, A Journey of Discovery, will be held Thursday, April 4, 2026 in Richmond, VA. The conference is designed to inspire confidence, promote healing, and honor Francesca’s legacy.

For registration and details, visit the organization’s website: cryloudspeakup.com/home .