5th Annual Disability Inclusion Day at CarMax Park with the Richmond Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Friendship Circle of Virginia , in partnership with the Richmond Flying Squirrels , is bringing community, accessibility, and baseball together for on Friday, May 10th, during the 2:05 PM game at CarMax Park.

This annual celebration promotes inclusion for individuals with sensory issues and disabilities by offering features like a full-time sensory room, closed captioning on the video board, and partnerships with Virginia Voice to provide an audio experience for visually impaired guests. These initiatives ensure all fans can enjoy the game in a comfortable, welcoming environment.

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors — including Allianz Partners, Capital One, Genworth, Jewish Community Federation, QTS Data Centers, UPS, Story Gate, Crossing, and additional support from Dominion Energy — 2,000 free tickets were made available for this special day. While the free tickets have already been claimed, discounted tickets are still available .

From families attending their very first baseball game to veterans finding calm in the sensory zone, Disability Inclusion Day has become a cherished tradition that shows the power of community, accessibility, and sport.

